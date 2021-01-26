Twitter launches “Birdwatch” to combat misinformation on its platform

- Advertisement -

After the events that occurred on January 6 in Washington with the assault on the Capitol, a huge debate was opened on the role of social media and the big tech giants in deciding which voices can and cannot be heard. If Twitter, Facebook, Google, Amazon or Apple can play the role of deciding what is true, what is not, and, based on their criteria, censor any alternative or debate.

That is why, again, a social network takes the initiative and decides to put part of that power in the hands of users, which does not seem very clear that it will improve things. In any case, Twitter has thought that it would be a good idea to launch a new program aimed at fighting misinformation and fake news that, for the moment, has put in the hands of a small number of profiles as a first test.

Text notes to avoid mess

The idea that Jack Dorsey’s have had is to launch a program called Birdwatch that will allow participants in that experiment to verify tweets and add footnotes to each one of them in such a way that, in the end, all the opinions can reach a consensus. At the moment, these notes will not be visible publicly, but they will be visible through the platform opened by Twitter specifically for this purpose, although the social network already advances that over time they want this tool to appear attached to each message.

Today we’re introducing @Birdwatch, a community-driven approach to addressing misleading information. And we want your help. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/aYJILZ7iKB

– Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 25, 2021

As posted by Twitter on their own blog, they state that “we believe this approach has the potential to respond quickly when misleading information is spread, adding a context that people trust and find valuable“Also,” over time, our goal is to make the notes [de Birdwatch] are directly visible in Tweets to Twitter’s global audience, when there is consensus from a broad and diverse set of contributors. ”

To develop this tool, Twitter claims to have interviewed and consulted more than 100 people from across the North American political spectrum, who encouraged them to continue with the initiative as they considered that it offered a “useful context” to better understand the most controversial messages on the social network. The company has confessed that “our goal is to develop Birdwatch without limitations and that it is the Twitter community that shapes it”. If you want to participate in this program, there is a page where it is possible to apply to belong to this small club of verifiers.