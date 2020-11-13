Twitter launches carousel ads

Twitter has just presented a new advertising format that will allow advertising companies on the social network display different images in carousel shape. This is a new marketing opportunity that was already available in trial form for some advertisers but is now available to all companies, globally.

Any advertiser can create Carousel ads through the Tweet Builder in the Ads Manager or through the Ads API, and use them both organically and promoted. They allow a more inverse and interactive experience on mobile devices, where users can scroll from left to right the different images that make up the new carousel of ads.

Its design goes from end to end of the screen, as can be seen in this tweet published by the official business account of the social network, on the social network itself, where they announce the arrival of the new format:

Carousel ads are here! 📢 Get all the details: – Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) November 11, 2020

Advertisers will receive detailed reports on the new format, including also the number of times the image has been passed within the Carousel and breakdowns to measure the individual performance of the Carousel card.

According to Twitter, during testing saw a 15% increase in carousel CTR relative to other single element ad formats. In the version of the carousel to promote mobile applications, the growth of installs per impression was 24%.

The company ensures that this is only the first launch within its strategy to expand the performance advertising business within the platform. To achieve this, it is working on updating the objectives of the mobile app, with new bidding and optimization options, as well as improvements to the Twitter website tag to increase the precision of metrics such as return on advertising investment.

Surely in the coming months there will be more launches in this regard. For now, companies already have the possibility of hiring carousel ads … and users of the social network will have to get used to this new advertising format on Twitter, which joins others recently launched such as Spotlight.

