Tech News

Twitter launches Fleets globally

By Brian Adam
0
0
Twitter.jpeg
Twitter.jpeg

Must Read

Tech News

Twitter launches Fleets globally

Brian Adam - 0
Twitter launches “Fleets” worldwide, a feature to share content on your platform momentarily. This tool is available for iOS and Android. If...
Read more
Apps

Huawei sells Honor to save the company

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei has finally sold the Honor business, the subsidiary brand of the mobile phone manufacturer, pressured by the strict sanctions it faces in the...
Read more
Mobile

Oppo presents an extensible smartphone concept and AR glasses

Brian Adam - 0
Oppo today celebrated its INNO DAY 2020 in Shenzhen with the claim of "Technology for Humanity, Goodness for the World", and has taken...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

If you are Premium on YouTube, Google gives you the Premiere Edition of Stadia

Brian Adam - 0
Stadia is Google's cloud gaming service, which launched late last year in the US and ended up landing in Spain at the beginning...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Twitter launches “Fleets” worldwide, a feature to share content on your platform momentarily. This tool is available for iOS and Android.

If you are familiar with the “Stories” function of Instagram, let me tell you that Fleets is practically identical to this tool implemented by Facebook within its platform.

Twitter began testing this tool in early 2020, in countries like Brazil, and it is now expanding globally. Basically, the operation of this option is reduced to posting a publication for a period of 24 hours. This function is found at the top of the timeline of Twitter posts.

Fleets interface
Different content published on Fleets

Fleets allows you to upload videos, images, texts and also other tweets. In addition to adjusting the presentation of them to our measure, with styles and colors of our preference.

The interaction with the ephemeral publications of Twitter will be private, that is, the exchange of information will be between the person who posts and the followers of the platform who comment on the publication.

A more comfortable way to share thoughts

“What a thing you didn’t tweet but you wanted to, but you didn’t, but you got very close, but then you said no. We have a place for that now- Fleets! Launching for everyone from today ”, words shared by Twitter.

Twitter highlights that Fleets is a tool that fuels trust among platform users, in addition to promoting interaction between them. All this, thanks to the fact that the content they share is momentary and the comments they receive are private, therefore they are not exposed to the public’s judgment. The following is noted in the company blog:

Those who are new to Twitter found that Fleets is an easier way to share what they think. Because they disappear from sight after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable by sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions and feelings. “

It is clear that this function of Twitter is designed to ease the burden of those who refrain from making a publication on the platform for fear of receiving negative reviews. At the same time, in which it becomes an entertainment tool for other users.

.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Huawei sells Honor to save the company

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei has finally sold the Honor business, the subsidiary brand of the mobile phone manufacturer, pressured by the strict sanctions it faces in the...
Read more
Mobile

Oppo presents an extensible smartphone concept and AR glasses

Brian Adam - 0
Oppo today celebrated its INNO DAY 2020 in Shenzhen with the claim of "Technology for Humanity, Goodness for the World", and has taken...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

If you are Premium on YouTube, Google gives you the Premiere Edition of Stadia

Brian Adam - 0
Stadia is Google's cloud gaming service, which launched late last year in the US and ended up landing in Spain at the beginning...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©