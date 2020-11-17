Twitter launches Fleets globally

Twitter launches “Fleets” worldwide, a feature to share content on your platform momentarily. This tool is available for iOS and Android.

If you are familiar with the “Stories” function of Instagram, let me tell you that Fleets is practically identical to this tool implemented by Facebook within its platform.

Twitter began testing this tool in early 2020, in countries like Brazil, and it is now expanding globally. Basically, the operation of this option is reduced to posting a publication for a period of 24 hours. This function is found at the top of the timeline of Twitter posts.

Fleets allows you to upload videos, images, texts and also other tweets. In addition to adjusting the presentation of them to our measure, with styles and colors of our preference.

The interaction with the ephemeral publications of Twitter will be private, that is, the exchange of information will be between the person who posts and the followers of the platform who comment on the publication.

A more comfortable way to share thoughts

That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah. We have a place for that now — Fleets! Rolling out to everyone starting today. pic.twitter.com/auQAHXZMfH – Twitter (@Twitter) November 17, 2020

“What a thing you didn’t tweet but you wanted to, but you didn’t, but you got very close, but then you said no. We have a place for that now- Fleets! Launching for everyone from today ”, words shared by Twitter.

Twitter highlights that Fleets is a tool that fuels trust among platform users, in addition to promoting interaction between them. All this, thanks to the fact that the content they share is momentary and the comments they receive are private, therefore they are not exposed to the public’s judgment. The following is noted in the company blog:

Those who are new to Twitter found that Fleets is an easier way to share what they think. Because they disappear from sight after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable by sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions and feelings. “

It is clear that this function of Twitter is designed to ease the burden of those who refrain from making a publication on the platform for fear of receiving negative reviews. At the same time, in which it becomes an entertainment tool for other users.

