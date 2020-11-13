Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksTwitter

Twitter launches its Stories in Japan

By Brian Adam
Twitter announced last March that it was beginning to test the “Fleets”, the name given to its “Stories”, in Brazil, as the beginning of a test phase that would spread throughout the world until deciding whether to officially launch these ephemeral content on the social network.

After testing them in India, Brazil, Italy and South Korea, Twitter stories are now reaching Japan

Now, after also testing them in India, Italy, and South Korea throughout this summer, Twitter has just announced that the “Fleets” arrive in Japan today, one of the most important markets for the company, where it has more than 51 million users. In fact, it is the second most important market in the world after the United States.

After several months of silence, in which the ephemeral content function on Twitter had not been heard from again, the company has confirmed that they arrive in Japan through a tweet published on its official local account on the social network:

The fact that they are launched in the second most important country for the company suggests that the official launch for all countries could be close. Twitter has not offered data on the tests carried out in the rest of the countries where these Stories are already available, but the fact that it continues to expand the functionality to other markets suggests that the response from users is positive.

In the end, Twitter is already one of the few main social networks that does not incorporate them –LinkedIn launched its own Stories in Spain a couple of weeks ago- and they are very popular especially among younger users, so it would not be strange if they ended reaching around the world in the next few weeks.

How Twitter Fleets Work

According to the tests carried out, the Fleets, which disappear 24 hours after being published, are contents that cannot receive “I like you”, or “Responses”, or be “Retweeted”, even if the user who publishes them supports receiving direct messages, yes you can reply to them privately.

These are content that will be available to all users who access our profile – unless it is private with a lock – even if they are not followers. By displaying the available fleets, at the top of the screen and only in the mobile application, Twitter first selects those of the users “with whom we interact the most” and with whom we have the most followers in common.

Twitter Stories Fleets

To publish a Fleet, as in other social networks, you have to click on the first icon, which has a (+) sign. Doing so opens the message composer and you can post text, images, videos up to 140 seconds long, and GIF files.

Twitter fleets composer

To go from one to the other you have to slide to the left. In addition, several contents can be published in a row, and curiously, in these «multifleets», to go from one Fleet to another you do not have to click on the screen -as happens in Instagram- but the navigation is more similar to Tiktok, sliding the screen up.

.

