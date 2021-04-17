Twitter Media Downloader, a Telegram bot to download Twitter videos

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

We always talk about the amount of content of all kinds that we can find on Twitter. That is, there is not only text to read, but its users also carry images and even videos from other platforms. We have previously presented options to download videos from Twitter, but the one below offers a different mechanism.

This is Twitter Media Downloader, a Telegram bot with the ability to download videos from Twitter in the easiest way.

Download Twitter videos from Telegram

Telegram has managed to climb positions in the messaging application market thanks to its multiple functions. We are talking about an application where the use of stickers, for example, is very widespread, even before appearing on Instagram. It also has a saved file and message chat that works as a cloud storage system. All this is complemented by bots, which provide the app with new functions, such as downloading videos from Twitter.

This is possible through the Twitter Media Downloader bot, capable of downloading videos in two very simple steps. This will allow you to obtain the audiovisual material you want from your computer or from your smartphone.

To start downloading Twitter videos from Telegram, add the bot to your account. In that sense, follow this link and once you are in Telegram, touch the “Start” button. This will start the bot waiting for you to want to download a video.

Then, everything will be a matter of looking for the tweet that has the video you want. Copy the link, paste it into the conversation with the bot and send it. It will respond immediately, showing the resolutions available to obtain it. Select the one you want and immediately the bot will leave the video in the chat, ready for you to save it.

In this way, you will be able to do with the videos you want from Twitter without having to open pages or install programs.

To prove it, follow this link.

.