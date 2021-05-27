Twitter now allows you to join audio rooms from the web

You will no longer need to use mobile apps to join Twitter Spaces, as this possibility is spreading to the browser.

So if you are interested in joining one of the audio rooms you can do so from the web version of Twitter.

You can now join Twitter Spaces from the web

Since the launch of Twitter Spaces, it was only possible to join these audio rooms from the app for iOS or Android. However, now this dynamic will be a little more accessible, since you can join any room from the web browser, whether it is desktop or mobile.

Of course, the interface will be adapted to the size of the screen and will retain all its basic functions. As you see in the image above, you will be able to see all the relevant data before joining the room that interests you. And if you decide to participate, then you will have the button to directly access the room, without having to leave the web version of Twitter to go to some of its apps.

And once you join the room, you will have a visualization of this style:

The audio room card will sit on the side so you can keep browsing Twitter smoothly. So you can listen to the content of the room while you look at your timeline or take a look at other sections of Twitter.

The Twitter team mentions that in this update, transcripts and reminder settings have been taken into account for those scheduled audio rooms. While this is a breakthrough in the deployment of Twitter Spaces, there is one detail to keep in mind.

At the moment, it is not possible to host audio sessions from the web version of Twitter, we can only join other audio rooms. So we will have to wait for Twitter Spaces to stop being exclusive to mobile apps, and offer the same functions to those who prefer to use the web version.