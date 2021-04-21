Twitter now allows you to put videos and photos in the background of the Fleets

- Advertisement -

The Stories format, popularized by Instagram after copying the idea of ​​Snapchat, has been gaining popularity and after also launching on Facebook or WhatsApp, last year it reached other social networks such as LinkedIn or Twitter.

Twitter Fleets incorporates the option to add a video or a background image in the Stories

This social network was one of the last to incorporate stories, which he called Fleets, which disappear 24 hours after their publication and allow combining audio, image and text. However, the customization options for Stories on Twitter are not as many as on Instagram or Facebook, and that is why the bird’s social network is now introducing new features in them to improve the user experience.

Twitter has announced through a tweet that users now have the option to add a video or background image to your fleets, a function that I had been testing for months.

now you can bless the Tweets in your Fleets with pics of baby pigeons or whatever pics and vids you really want rolling out on iOS pic.twitter.com/LAtuRvTTFv – Twitter (@Twitter) April 20, 2021

How to add a video or image to the background of the Fleets

From now on, when the user wants to edit and publish a Fleets, a new icon in the form of a camera will be found in the toolbar. Along with the tools available so far, there is the option to include a video or background image in the Fleet.

By pressing it, you can select an image or video that you have saved on your mobile phone’s photo roll, or record one at that moment.

Despite this launch, Twitter continues one step behind Instagram or Facebook regarding the quality and sophistication of their Stories. In any case, this movement adds to the innovations incorporated by the social network in recent weeks: at the beginning of April it incorporated the possibility of adding GIFs and stickers and in mid-March it allowed to deactivate the responses of the fleets, among other novelties.

