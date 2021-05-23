Twitter now allows you to schedule Spaces

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Right on the day that Clubhouse officially launches for Android around the world, Twitter continues to advance with new features for Spaces, its tool that allows you to create audio chat rooms similar to those of Clubhouse.

Twitter also establishes the possibility of sending a reminder to those interested in a scheduled Space

Twitter Spaces are now available to all users – both iOS and Android – who have more than 600 followers on the social network. However, before enabling its use for the more than 191 million Twitter users, no matter how many followers they have, the company launches two important new features in its operation.

On one side, Twitter has launched the Spaces programming. This allows the creators of these rooms to establish them in advance and to be able to communicate their celebration following a specific message plan, generating expectation in potential listeners.

How to schedule a Space on Twitter

To program a Space, you just have to create a Space as before, and you will see a new option that says “Schedule for later”, right next to «Start your Space». By clicking on that session, you will be able to select the time and day in which the Space will be held, which will be scheduled, as shown in the tweet shared by the company in its official Spaces account:

good news: hosts can now schedule a Space for later. don’t worry about setting an alarm, hosts will receive two notifs: a 30 min reminder and a second one at the start time. pic.twitter.com/HK90ErScpL – Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) May 20, 2021

Also, once programmed, you will be provided with a unique URL for your Space, with which you can share it through social networks and email to notify potential interested parties. From that creation menu, you can also share the celebration of the Space through a tweet at that time or by direct message send it to whoever you want.

30 minutes before the Space is to begin, the hosts – who created it – will receive a notice from Twitter, to ensure that you are ready to develop the Space. Once it is about to start, another notice will also be sent.

Users, for their part, may set a reminder so that Twitter will also notify them when that event is going to begin. All they have to do is click on “Set Reminder”, a function that is shown when they access a programmed Space. Thus, when the Space starts, they will receive a notice from Twitter.

.