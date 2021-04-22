Twitter now allows you to view and upload 4K images from your mobile

- Advertisement -

Twitter has announced that it is now possible, both on iOS and Android, share and view 4K images in the social network from the mobile. On March 10, the company announced in a tweet that they were testing this new possibility, which, a month and a half later, is already operational.

It is now possible to share and view 4K images from the Twitter mobile application

To activate this new feature, users must access the “Use of data” section, which can be reached from the “Settings and privacy” window, then clicking on the “Accessibility, screen and languages” tab. Once there, you have to authorize the “High-quality images” and “Upload high-quality images” options.

Time to Tweet those high res pics –– the option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available for everyone. To start uploading and viewing images in 4K, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings. https://t.co/XDnWOji3nx – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 21, 2021

In this way, users can decide if they want to see those images in high resolution. both with data and Wifi, only with Wifi, or deactivate the option in all cases. The options that Twitter gives users in this case are very similar to those that it faces to authorize the automatic playback of videos.

The Twitter website was already capable of supporting high-resolution images, up to a maximum of 4096 × 4096. However, in the mobile application that reach was reduced by half and reached only up to a maximum resolution of 2048 × 2048.

This limitation had been highly criticized by users, who also complained about the operation of the Twitter algorithm when cropping images. This new option will be especially useful for artists and photographers who share their work on the bird’s social network.

.