Twitter plans to study fairness of its algorithms

Twitter has presented a new plan that will allow you to study the fairness of your algorithms. This with the purpose of determining the “unintentional damages” that they have caused to their users.

This plan is part of the “Responsible Machine Learning Initiative,” named after the company. In this, cases of content recommendations, as well as image cuts or biases, will be studied.

As is well known, the image cropping algorithm was strongly questioned a few months ago, as it prioritized a person with a white complexion over a black one. Therefore Twitter’s clipping AI was labeled racist.

Responsible machine learning is born out of criticism

“The journey to responsible, responsive, and community-driven machine learning (ML) systems is collaborative,” the company wrote in a blog post. And the company has been conducting different surveys to find out the opinion of its users regarding its policies.

ML is born out of criticism and considers taking responsibility for “algorithmic decisions”. As well as ensuring fairness within the Twitter community. Even provide in a transparent way how he got those results. That is why he intends to share the results of his studies with the users of the social platform.

“… We are creating explainable machine learning solutions so you can better understand our algorithms, what informs them, and how they affect what you see on Twitter. Similarly, algorithmic choice will allow people to have more participation and control in shaping what they want Twitter to be for them, ”the company says.

In this way, users would understand how the algorithms work and in that case they could suggest possible solutions. With this initiative, Twitter responds positively to the demands of legislators in the United States and criticism from its community.

