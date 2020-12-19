- Advertisement -

In November, Twitter was confirmed to officially relaunch the account verification program in early 2021. It also shared a draft of the policy. Now the company has shared all the details on how the relaunched system will work along with how user feedback shaped the new Twitter verification program that will arrive in January 2021.

Twitter relaunches profile verification program

Twitter shared a draft of the new verification program policy last month and asked for feedback from the community. Now the social media service has finalized how the revived verification program will work. Twitter detailed all the details, with information from 22,000 user surveys, in a blog post from today.

First, here’s how that entry changed things:

Here are some of the areas we’ve updated in our new verification policy based on your feedback:

We hear comments that some of the criteria for a profile to be considered “complete” feel too restrictive, so we updated our definition so that it no longer requires a profile bio or header image.

We update our Wikipedia references to better align with published encyclopedias standards for article notability and quality.

We have clarified the headings for the “News” category to include “News and Journalists” and the “Sports” category to include “Sports and esports” to be more inclusive. We also added a reference in our “Entertainment” category to more clearly include digital content creators.

We heard feedback that measuring the minimum follower count requirement by country was not always the correct approach, so we have updated this to be by region so that our follower count requirements are less susceptible to spam and more equitable across all. geographies.

Twitter relaunches the profile verification process in January 2021

Twitter says the new system will go into effect on January 20, 2021:

We will begin enforcing this policy on January 20, 2021, which is also when we will begin automatically removing the verified badge from inactive and incomplete accounts. Our new policy defines a full account as one that has all of the following:

a verified email address or phone number

a profile picture

a display name

For starters, there will be six types of accounts eligible for verification: government officials, brands / nonprofits, news, entertainment, sports, and activists / other influencers.

However, Twitter is looking to expand that list, noting that some may fit into the activist / other category for possible approval:

Many of you suggested that we add categories for verification, including academics, scientists, and religious leaders; and we plan to explore adding dedicated categories for these to politics sometime next year. Until then, any of these individuals can qualify under the category “Activists, organizers and other influencers”. For example, since March 2020, we have been working with global public health authorities to identify experts who tweet about COVID-19. And we’ve already verified hundreds of accounts as part of this collaboration. These verifications will not be affected by the new policy given the continued commitment to raising credible information regarding the current public health crisis.

What’s new in profile verification

Twitter also detailed how the verification badges will be worn:

If your account is at risk of losing your verified badge, you will receive an automated email and in-app notification informing you of what changes are required to avoid automatic removal of your verified blue badge. As long as you make those changes before January 20, 2021, your account will not lose its badge. We are not planning to automatically remove the verified badge from inactive accounts of people who are no longer living; and we are working on building a way to commemorate these accounts in 2021. Under our policy, we may also remove verification of accounts that are found to be in serious or repeated violation of the Twitter Rules. We will continue to assess these accounts on a case-by-case basis, and will make improvements in 2021 to the relationship between enforcement of our standards and verification. As always, everyone on Twitter is bound by the Twitter Rules, and you can read more about our range of enforcement actions here.

On January 20, you will be able to access the verification application in the Twitter application and on the web.

We are excited to relaunch public applications for verification in 2021 through a new self-service application process; which will be available on the Account Settings page on the web and within the app. The process will include asking applicants to select a category for their verified status and confirming their identity through links and other supporting materials. We plan to use automated and humane review processes to ensure that we are reviewing applications carefully and in a timely manner. We also plan to give people the option to share demographic information after completing the new verification request so that we can better measure and improve the fairness of our verification process. We will share more details about the application process soon.

More changes are coming to improve bot accounts, memorial accounts, and more.