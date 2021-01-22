Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksTwitter

Twitter removes verification of inactive or incomplete profiles

By Brian Adam
It seems that Twitter is finally getting serious to reactivate its profile verification process. At the moment there is no exact date for the start of verification of new accounts, although it is known that it will be shortly. This same week the social network announced the criteria that will be followed when granting or not the verification badge to new users who request it when their form is active again.

Twitter will remove the blue badge from profiles that do not meet the new conditions to be verified

As part of the reactivation of the process, Twitter also begins today apply one of the announced measures: the withdrawal of the verification of all those profiles that do not comply with the new norms that are required in the verification criteria.

This means that, as of today, Twitter accounts that have been inactive for more than six months, or that, for example, do not have complete sections of the profile, such as the bio, will lose their verified status. This has been confirmed by the company through the support account on the social network itself:

In the same way, those who, for example, correspond to humorous or satirical profiles, will lose the blue badge, as will also happen to those who have suffered a penalty from Twitter for having breached the rules of use of the social network in the last months.

The change in the conditions for obtaining a verification means that, finally, Twitter has clear rules as to which accounts can get a badge, something that in the past was not so transparent. However, in theory at least, the measure will mean that many profiles that are currently verified could lose it because they are not complying with the new requirements.

We will see from today how many accounts lose the blue badge. In any case, the application from today of this measure confirms that the definitive reactivation of the verification process is closer and closer.

