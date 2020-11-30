Twitter Screenshot Bot, take a screenshot of any tweet easily

Twitter is a pretty solid social network considering the huge audience it has and the long period it has been active on the web. From its platform we usually get news, entertainment and in general what we like to consume on the internet. Thus, many people tend to take screenshots of some tweets to share them on other platforms. Therefore, we want to present you a tool that will allow you to take a screenshot of any tweet in a matter of seconds and very easily.

This is Twitter Screenshot Bot, a Twitter bot that fulfills the task of providing us with a screenshot of the tweet that we indicate.

Take a screenshot of any tweet with just one mention

Sharing the interesting tweets that we see through a screenshot is a fairly common practice. There are even those who tend to take screenshots of other people’s or their own tweets and upload them to their Instagram or Facebook accounts. In this sense, it is interesting to have an additional mechanism for this task. For this reason, Twitter Screenshot Bot is presented as an excellent alternative, thanks to the simple mechanism it presents to take screenshots of tweets.

Being a Twitter bot, we know that we will not need to open web pages, copy links or go through registration processes.

The way to get the capture of a tweet offered by this bot is based on something as simple as mentioning it. In this way, when you see a tweet that you want to capture, you will only have to reply to it by mentioning the bot’s account. After a few seconds you will receive a response from the bot with the link for you to obtain the capture of the tweet.

So you can get images of any tweet on Twitter in a matter of seconds and with minimal effort. If you usually take screenshots of Twitter content, do not hesitate to try this mechanism that will surely make your life easier.

