Twitter seeks remote employees in Africa

Twitter has decided “Disembark” on the African continent, where until now it had no presence as such. The company has announced the creation of a “task force” in Ghana, although this is not an office opening as such.

In fact, Twitter was one of the first social media companies to announce that its employees will be able to work “forever” from home, following the COVID-19 pandemic. This is why the company is not opening a commercial office as such in the African country, but announces the establishment of a “work team” for the first time on the continent.

If you access the Twitter job portal, you can see that the new jobs that the company intends to cover are identified as “Ghana Remote”. In other words, the employee will be able to work anywhere in the country, or even on the continent, although he will “report” to the new work team that will be located in Ghana.

There are 12 profiles that the social network is currently looking for to work in the region. They are varied in nature: analysts, data curators, responsible for agreements with the media, content curators… and even a Communications Director for the region.

As posted by Kayvon Beykpour, Product Director of Twitter, in a post In the official blog of the company, what Twitter intends is to contribute to the public conversation in the continent and offer a closer support to users in a localized way. Once the remote team is created, the company will “explore the possibilities of opening an office in Ghana in the future.”

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, has announced the establishment of a Twitter team in the region through a tweet on his account on the social network:

🇬🇭 Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you Ghana and @NAkufoAddo. #TwitterGhana https://t.co/tt7KR3kvDg – jack (@jack) April 12, 2021

In this sense, it is curious how the pandemic has changed the way we proceed. Before COVID-19, Twitter’s strategy – and that of most companies – was to open a small commercial office in the country or region, from which to offer support to potential advertisers and also to users and institutions of the country. However, the imposition of teleworking now allows a more flexible action model, creating a team of teleworkers who focus their activity on a region, but without the need to open an office, something that will be considered “if necessary” in the future.

Finally, it should be noted that Ghana’s choice was no accident. According to Twitter, it is one of the countries in the region that supports freedom of expression, online freedom and the Open Internet. In addition, Ghana has recently applied to host the Secretariat of the Free Trade Area in Continental Africa.

