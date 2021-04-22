Twitter starts testing business profiles

- Advertisement -

Twitter has just officially launched a “Professional Profiles” test model, which it has been working on for months. According to the social network, it is a tool intended for those profiles that use Twitter for work reasons -businesses, non-profit organizations, publishers and artists- and that will allow them to directly follow all the information related to their business or field of activity.

Twitter is testing this new tool with a group of US companies

At the moment, as it is a trial version, Twitter is testing this new design with a small group of American companies. The intention of the company is to improve its operation to be able to give access, in the coming months, to new businesses and organizations to these professional profiles, as it has confirmed by publishing a thread of tweets in its official account:

Like our new look? Today we’re launching an exciting test of a new profile type called Professional Profiles! pic.twitter.com/fAnzzMN1tL – Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) April 21, 2021

With this new tool, companies will have a series of resources to present themselves on the platform and tools designed specifically for work use of the network.

The profiles that access this professional category include more and more specific information than that provided in the personal user profiles. This test option would include a postal address, contact information and a distinctive design, as well as a box that specifies the sector of activity of the company.

With this strategy, Twitter is positioned after the footsteps of Facebook and Instagram, which have already enabled profiles with specific properties for professional use. This move aims at facilitate promotions on the social network and give more business opportunities to brands.

In parallel to this, Twitter has been working for months on new developments to enter the world of eCommerce and also become a shopping platform. Although this option is still in a very embryonic state of testing, it is expected that in the coming months it will join the arsenal of Twitter tools.

