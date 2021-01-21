Twitter suspends the Chinese embassy account in the US for a post about Uighurs

- Advertisement -

Twitter’s crusade against Donald Trump would not seem to be the only intervention of this period by Jack Dorsey’s social network: in the last few hours, the platform managers would have in fact suspended the account of the Chinese embassy in the United States later to a post about Uyghurs.

For those who do not know who the Uighurs are, it is a ‘Turkish-speaking ethnicity of Islamic religion who lives in northwestern China, but has been targeted by the Dragon government for some time. The post in question published by the Chinese Embassy account in the US on January 7 referred to Uyghur women as “machines for making babies”, A statement that violated the platform’s policy regarding dehumanization.

Twitter confirmed the account lockout to Bloomberg and Reuters: “We took action on this Tweet for violating our anti-dehumanization policy.” The account should now remain locked out until the managers manually delete the tweet in question.

This measure will certainly exacerbate tensions between China and the United States, as former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said that China’s treatment of Uighurs amounts to “genocide”, and criticism of China for the way it treats the Uyghur minority in general is particularly heated.

But Twitter’s measures don’t stop there: over the past few weeks, the platform has officially removed over 70,000 user accounts part of the QAnon conspiracy movement, and has also temporarily suspended the official account of the Italian newspaper Libero for reasons not yet clear.