Twitter throws in the towel: Periscope will finally shut down

A while ago the company Twitter a few years ago, specifically in 2015, he bought the platform Periscope. At that time, it was one of the most important live video companies in existence and therefore the movement was understood as logical and successful. But lately things have changed and, therefore, it has been decided to take a measure that, being surprising, was also expected.

The truth is that at the time the creations that existed in Periscope were really fun, and it became a reference … but, currently, has fallen into great disuse. So much so that Twitter itself has confirmed that the number of users is not profitable with what it means to maintain the service and, therefore, has made the decision to close everything. And, even, has already set a specific date for it.

When will Periscope close

According to the statement that has been published it will be in March 2021 when the platform is closed permanently, so if you have an account or some type of data or information, it is best that you do not delay in being able to save what you think is necessary. Also, if you are one of the curious people who want to open an account to find out what this platform offered, you should know that it is no longer possible to register, so it is clear that the countdown has begun.

Pexels

An interesting and positive detail is that there will be a way to continue seeing some of the best creations that have been published during all these years, since the Periscope website will remain active (for now indefinitely), so It will always be possible to go and review something that you remember that at the time caught your attention as curious or funny.

Download the videos you have saved

If you have creations on Periscope or if you simply access the web there is a creation that is interesting to you, it is possible to download it for free and, best of all, without any complications. We recommend that you use the PSCP web tool (you must use this link). In which you simply write the address of the video in question, then get it for storage on your computer or devices level and in this way be sure that you will never lose the content that interests you.

The fact is that due to the costs and the drop in users it is logical that finally Twitter has decided that it doesn’t make much sense to keep Periscope open. And, therefore, that since March 2021 it is something that goes down in the history of technology.