Twitter to reactivate account verification in 2021

Twitter has confirmed that reactivate your account verification process in early 2021, without offering a specific date. The company stopped allowing users to request verification of their account more than three years ago, recognizing that the process was “not working properly.”

Twitter will incorporate more forms of identification and verification, in addition to the blue badge, already entered 2021

During this time, the blue badge has only been awarded to those accounts that, proactively, Twitter considered should be verified as belonging to well-known characters, companies or television shows, among others, but users have had no way to request the verification of their accounts, which has generated many questions and complaints among tweeters.

Now the social network seems that it will activate the process again. Already in June we saw that a new verification system was being created and the company has confirmed through a publication on its official blog that it will be launched “in early 2021”.

The company has also developed a proposal to determine which accounts can be verified and has asked users to give their opinion posting content with the hashtag #VerificationFeedback before December 8.

The proposal establishes that government accounts, companies, brands, non-profit organizations, media, entertainment, sports, activists, organizers and “other influencers” can be verified, and the document explains the requirements that each one of them should fulfill to obtain the blue badge.

It also explains when a user can lose the badge– For example, if you change your name or bio to confuse other users about your true identity. Continued violation of Twitter’s terms of use could also lead to loss of verification.

Twitter, once it has received comments on its proposal, plans to launch the official documentation, with the new account verification requirements, on December 17.

The company has also assured that it prepares more ways to identify the accounts, not only with the blue verification so far. These will arrive in 2021 and more information will be offered in the coming weeks.

