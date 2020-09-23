Twitter updates its iOS ‘app’ so you can share messages instantly

Twitter, as a good social network, always seeks that its messages have the greatest possible impact and that its dissemination reaches the largest number of users. AND one of the basic tools is the sharing menusThose that let you copy the URL of a tweet and then take it directly to a WhatsApp chat and move it in a few seconds.

Until now, at least with an iOS smartphone, those options were quite limited and did not allow us to take that comment directly to other sites, beyond the always useful “copy and paste” link, so it was evident that Jack Dorsey’s were taking time to offer their users something more worked, simple and immediate.

We can finally share in a big way

And that moment has come thanks to an update that began in test format on August 7 and that a few hours ago has made the leap to a total update, for everyone, of the application on iOS. Presumably Android users will also be able to enjoy something similar shortly, but for now they have to look at how the changes are implemented in the front trench.

Now available to everyone on iOS: the new “Share Tweet” menu that lets you share Tweets to other apps in fewer taps. https://t.co/laC6IDQ89j

– Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 22, 2020

As you can see from the message published by the social network, Twitter now adds a complete menu with shortcuts to the applications we use the most. This is the case of WhatsApp, Messenger or SMS messages on the smartphone, as well as direct access to share DM (direct messages) with those friends that we always have in mind. The possibility of copying the link is maintained in case we want to continue with the custom until now, as well as the “Share by …” button, which opens the doors to being able to communicate through other apps that do not appear among those chosen by Twitter to do it with a single tap. It is here where you will see the access to Airdrop, in case the other contact is close to you and he also has an iPhone.

But in addition to these functions, the entire sharing module changes its design and adapts to the standards that other apps have, with a lower part of the screen that is dedicated exclusively to those tasks and that comes to life thanks to this redesign. If you access the App Store right now, you will see the update already available to install it on your devices, whether you have an iPhone or an iPad.