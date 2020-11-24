Twitter wants you to think better of interacting with a ‘misleading’ message

Following what happened in 2016 with the Brexit elections, the US presidential campaign and Russian interference through fake news, social networks have made an enormous effort in 2020 to try to ensure that all information that reaches users is as verified as possible, and that they are not all fake news. But of course, the line between the labeling of opinions and censorship is so fine that it is normal that these policies have caused doubts, and the occasional blister, among its millions and tweeters.

The fact is that Twitter has already taken the step of labeling all those content that news verification companies have classified as fake news, so In many cases you will see messages on the social network in which they are alerted that what they say might not be true. And it is precisely to all those publications that now reach certain limits when interacting with them.

At the moment just a warning

The fact is that the social network has decided that in the same way that a message is labeled as containing potentially false information, any reaction that occurs around them must be carried out by previously informing users of this situation, in such a way that we think better whether to give it a like or retweet it since, if necessary and when in doubt, better not to help cause more confusion.

Giving context on why a labeled Tweet is misleading under our election, COVID-19, and synthetic and manipulated media rules is vital.These prompts helped decrease Quote Tweets of misleading information by 29% so we’re expanding them to show when you tap to like a labeled Tweet. pic.twitter.com/WTK164nMfZ

– Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 23, 2020

In this way, when a user approaches a tweet that has an alert for being potentially false or unverified information, If you want to like or share it, you will receive a message warning you of that extreme. Thus, the user will be able to gauge the risk of contributing to the spread of a news item, a fact or a comment that has no real basis of any kind.

This new feature will be fully available throughout this week both in the web versions and in the iOS app, while in the case of Android they will have to settle for waiting a few more days. This change follows the line initiated by the company in recent months in which it also decided to incorporate alerts and notices in those messages that contained news and links, asking the user if they were sure they wanted to do so without first reading the content of the article.

It is true that users have become a bit comfortable and there are many, many occasions when we retweet simply because of how good or bad a headline looks to us, without knowing the detail of information that can have many nuances and that, of course, is almost never represented in a headline with few words.