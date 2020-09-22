Twitter will finally have its own camera, and here’s what you need to know

Twitter will add a camera to its platform, and everything indicates that it will be ideal for sharing everything that happens in real time.

If you love to share your best moments with all your friends through the unlimited social networks of your Telcel Max Unlimited Plan , you will most likely be a mega fan of stories. Both Facebook and WhatsApp and Instagram have a camera function that lets you create micro stories incredible. Of the main social networks, only Twitter did not have a similar tool. Now this is about to change.

The message shared by the official Twitter account invites users to view and tweet with the camera that is just a flick of the finger away. According to the video that explains how the camera is used, you will only have to swipe left when you are in your feed to access it. This way you won’t miss any crucial moment that you want to share instantly.

This incredible novelty will be included in the next update of the blue bird social network. Additionally, Twitter Vice President Keith Coleman announced that a number of adjustments will also be made soon, including colored backgrounds for photos and the ability to include text on images. According to what Coleman told Expansion, several improvements are coming to encourage the use of lives on Twitter.

Without a doubt, this option will refresh the microblogging platform that we like so much to follow live coverage or find out the news instantly. Among other new features, it is expected that tweet “conversations” will have a friendlier redesign . All this will surely help former users to return to the platform, and others to remove their account.