Twitter will launch its new long-awaited verification program next …

Last year, Twitter planned to relaunch its verification program in January 2021, which did not happen. Now, the social network has been planning to finally make its new verification request form available to receive the blue badge next week.

Researcher Jane Manchum Wong shared on his Twitter account that “multiple sources” have told him that the social network is ready to launch its long-awaited new verification program next week.

How does the verification program work?

Throughout May, Wong shared more details on how the verification request form will work and what types of accounts will be eligible to receive the blue badge.

After controversies in US national politics and other issues, Twitter decided that it would tag different verified users for other people on the social network to understand if the account represents the government, a politician, content creator or journalist, for example. For now, only government accounts have a different label.

The questions on the form

Twitter will ask if the account is owned by an activist, a business, an entertainment group, a government official, a journalist, or a professional sports entity.

The DNI will have to be shared with the social network.

Account ratings will be displayed via Google Trends, Wikipedia article, news coverage, or official leadership website.

Upload a photo of the DNI

It will give Twitter some references of who you are and it will validate the account.

According to Wong, “In the upcoming Twitter verification form, the eligible account type and ratings pretty much line up with their guide,” which you can find here.

If Twitter actually launches its new verification program next week, it will be one more step for the company to continue to improve and bring more features to the platform. Recently, the social network launched its Spaces feature and announced the Tip Jar feature to help creators monetize on the platform.