Twitter will now warn users who use ‘nasty language’

Twitter will confront users with their own annoying tweets from Wednesday, before the platform actually posts the tweets.

If the site’s algorithm detects that there are words in a tweet that could be offensive, the user will now first receive the message ‘Want to review this before Tweeting’. to see. The user can then adjust his tweet, decide to post it anyway, or discard the tweet.

Twitter has been testing this feature since last year. According to the company, the feature works well, and 34 percent of users chose to modify a potentially annoying tweet.

English-language accounts only

The algorithm still had to be adjusted, the tests showed. For example, Twitter did not take into account that two accounts that regularly tweeted to each other probably have a better sense of what they can say to each other than two complete strangers.

The new notifications will initially only be used with English-language accounts on iOS and Android. It is not known whether this function will later also become part of the Dutch-language side of Twitter.