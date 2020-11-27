Twitter will re-verify profiles, and remove some “that shouldn’t be”

The verified profiles is a tool that Twitter established a few years ago to create trust in users who could address organizations, companies and personalities knowing that they are not fake accounts or created by people with the intention of confusing. The problem is that when that verified indicator started to come and spread among many users, many did not understand the criteria of the social network to distribute them.

So in 2017 that program was ended, it was paused waiting for those of Jack Dorsey to give a return to those criteria to make them much clearer in the eyes of those who yearn to show off such a badge. Y according to a publication from the social network, At the beginning of next year we will see the return of this program in a completely rethought way.

What criteria will they follow?

In a post on his official blog, Twitter has acknowledged that in 2018 “we further de-prioritized this work to focus on protecting integrity of public conversation at critical moments like the 2020 US elections. “That is why” since then, we have not been clear about who can be verified and when, why an account might not be verified or what it means to be verified. ”

For that reason, now they can share with all users of the social network “the start of our plans to revamp the way people can identify themselves on Twitter, starting with verification and asking the public to share their comments on a draft of our new verification policy. “In this way, they will accept requests with ideas, advice or criteria with which to decide which profiles are relevant and which are not. , they have clearly defined what are the “major types of notable accounts served by verification.” AND that blue badge will only be given to accounts that are “featured and active”, and that belong to governments, companies, brands and NGOs, news media, entertainment, sports, activists and other influencers.

Lastly, in addition to re-offering those blue badges, all those granted in the past will be reviewed to remove them from those accounts that, for example, are already “inactive” or that they do not display the information correctly, in addition to all those that have repeatedly violated the rules of Twitter. All this will happen over the next year, so we have to wait a little bit.