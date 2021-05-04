twitter's answer to clubhouse now available to more users

Just as Clubhouse is testing an Android app , Twitter is opening its Spaces to more people. The feature was previously available to a limited number of test users and now works for anyone with over 600 followers.

The idea of ​​Spaces is that you can start a live audio conversation with friends, while others can listen. Or you yourself join a conversation as a listener. You can then be invited by the speakers to participate. Twitter Spaces are placed between the Fleets at the top of the app screen.

Clubhouse was only available on iPhones and iPads until now, but will also be available to Android users in a few weeks.

More big tech companies are following Clubhouse with audio chat features. For example, Facebook recently started testing Live Audio Rooms . Slack , LinkedIn , Spotify and Discord , among others , are also working on audio chat functions.