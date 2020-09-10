Latest news

Two accused involved in sectarian terrorism in Saudi Arabia sentenced to death

By Brian Adam
In the same case, a few days ago, 7 accused were hanged and sentenced to 25 years in prison, photo: file
Two Accused Involved In Sectarian Terrorism In Saudi Arabia Sentenced

Riyadh: Two more people have been sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia for attacking a gathering at a Shi’ite shrine in 2014.

According to Saudi media, a local court heard the case of the attack on Ashura on a gathering at a Shiite holy site in Al-Ahsa in 2014, in which two more defendants were sentenced to death.

Earlier, in a hearing on September 2, seven accused were hanged in the same case and sentenced to 25 years in prison. All the convicts are said to belong to ISIS.

It should be noted that in November 2014, masked gunmen indiscriminately opened fire at a gathering on the occasion of Ashura, killing more than eight people and injuring nine others. The dead included three children and two policemen.

