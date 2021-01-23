“Two fateful days before hospitals in Galway” – Saolta

- Advertisement -

Covid-19 has put tremendous pressure on hospitals in Galway since the beginning of the year and they have two crucial days ahead of them today and tomorrow, said the head of the Saolta hospital group.

Tony Canavan pointed out that there are currently 133 Covid-19 patients at Galway University Hospital, 17 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Speaking on RTÉ, he said illness among staff at that hospital and other health centers in Galway was exacerbating the problem.

387 staff members were absent yesterday at various venues across Galway due to Covid-19, Tony Canavan said.

Fortunately, he is hopeful, he said, that staffing will improve in the next two to three days.

He claimed that the easing of the problem in Galway has been linked to easing over Christmas and the new variant of the coronavirus.

The current restrictions must be strictly enforced, Tony Canavan said.

Yesterday, the Health Service Executive, the Gardaí and the two local authorities urged the people of Galway to adhere to the public health guidelines in light of the recent triple increase in Covid-19 cases in the region.

Almost 2,800 cases have been recorded in two weeks and Tuam, Galway city and Oranmore are reported to have the highest case rates.

Martin Ward, a nurse at Galway University Hospital, whose father and mother died in Co Tyrone with Covid-19, called on the Galway community to be prudent.

He claimed that many members of the public are very relaxed about the situation because there are so many people who only have minor symptoms. Unfortunately, he said, there is also the bad side of the story.