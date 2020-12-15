Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Two iPhone 13 models will have refresh rate displays …

By Brian Adam
Two iPhone 13 models will have refresh rate displays …

Brian Adam - 0
With the iPhone 12 still fresh, the first rumors of the successor have started to emerge. On this occasion, what made noise among...
How to create quick responses on Instagram

Brian Adam - 0
Instagram allows you to create responses and save them, and thus use them to answer recurring questions that other people ask by direct message....
WhatsApp and the real meaning of the brown heart emoji

Brian Adam - 0
Do you already have the new emoticons in WhatsApp? Well this is what you should read from brown heart. In recent days,...
The protests at the iPhone plant in India could have …

Brian Adam - 0
Not expected the revolt of the iPhone plant in India over the weekend has an immediate impact on the country's output, but analysts suggest...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
With the iPhone 12 still fresh, the first rumors of the successor have started to emerge. On this occasion, what made noise among the specialized media is that a report by The Elec suggests that the iPhone 13? will present two models with LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate.

One medium ensures that the new displays will use low temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin film transistors (TFT) …

If this is fulfilled, the next apple phone will finally fulfill the tacit promise of implementing the iPad Pro screen. It is a rumor that already involved the iPhone 12 but did not see the light shortly before its presentation.

Some argue that Apple would have eliminated this function just before starting mass production due to the impact that such a screen would have on the autonomy of the terminal. Those in Cupertino probably had to choose between 5G or ProMotion display on the latest iPhone so as not to affect its battery.

If the rumor is true, the next apple phone will finally fulfill the unspoken promise of implementing the screen of the iPad Pro (ProMotion) with a refresh rate of 120Hz….

Apple has tried to get rid of Samsung, time and time again. But they seem destined to work together. Unfortunately (for those on the block), the Koreans have been the only ones who – over the years – have been able to meet the times and demands of the supply chain.

