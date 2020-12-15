Two iPhone 13 models will have refresh rate displays …

- Advertisement -

With the iPhone 12 still fresh, the first rumors of the successor have started to emerge. On this occasion, what made noise among the specialized media is that a report by The Elec suggests that the iPhone 13? will present two models with LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate.

If this is fulfilled, the next apple phone will finally fulfill the tacit promise of implementing the iPad Pro screen. It is a rumor that already involved the iPhone 12 but did not see the light shortly before its presentation.

Some argue that Apple would have eliminated this function just before starting mass production due to the impact that such a screen would have on the autonomy of the terminal. Those in Cupertino probably had to choose between 5G or ProMotion display on the latest iPhone so as not to affect its battery.

Apple has tried to get rid of Samsung, time and time again. But they seem destined to work together. Unfortunately (for those on the block), the Koreans have been the only ones who – over the years – have been able to meet the times and demands of the supply chain.