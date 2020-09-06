Latest news

Two killed in US plane crash

By Brian Adam
There were two people on the plane, photo: file
Two Killed In Us Plane Crash

California: The pilot and a passenger were killed when a small passenger plane crashed in Sequoia National Park in the US state of California.

According to the International News Agency, the Beach Craft BE35 Bonanza had taken off from Vesalia Airport for Needles Airport, but the plane crashed in Sequoia National Park shortly afterwards.

Rescue agencies have recovered two bodies from the wreckage, one of which is a pilot, but the identities of those killed have not been released.

The cause of the crash has not been determined, and an inquiry committee has been set up by Federal Aviation. The national park was closed to the public due to a fire on the plane.

