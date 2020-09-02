Two men were killed in road accidents in Donegal and Wexford last night.

In Creslough, Co Donegal, a nineteen year old man was killed when two cars collided on the N56 at around 9.30 last night.

Two other men in the same car as the young man were injured – the driver and another passenger. The pair, aged over twenty, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The driver of the other car was also injured – a man over half a century old – and is said to be seriously ill in hospital.

In Co. Wexford, a 36-year-old man died after being knocked down by a car while walking down the road near New Ross.

The incident happened on the N25 road at Portersland at around 9.50 last night.

The emergency services brought the man to Waterford University Hospital, where he later died, were called.

The driver of the car was not injured.