Two new Redmi Note 9 with 5G and 120Hz panel are seen at TENAA

A supposed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with 5G connectivity it has been leaked on TENAA, along with another variant of the same family with a 120Hz panel. It would be the most powerful versions of the Redmi Note 9 family, which has currently been somewhat eclipsed after the launches of models such as the POCO X3, Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite or Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, more powerful terminals and not much more expensive.

The leak refers to such important details as dimensions, battery capacity and screen size, among others. So let’s review the leaked features and specifications of the Redmi 9 5G, a new mid-range family that points ways.

This will be the new Redmi 9 5G, according to TENAA

TENAA has certified two new devices in the Redmi 9 family. The first of them will be a Redmi 9 5G with a 6.67-inch LCD panel with 120 Hz (Full HD +), a 4,720mAh battery and dimensions of 165.4 x 76.8 x 9mm. Waiting for you with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U, in addition to a triple configuration of cameras whose main sensor will be 48 megapixels. The 33W fast charge would also be reserved for this model.

The second Redmi model would have a little more battery, I would not bet on 120Hz and it would have a fast charge of 22.5W

Regarding the model that would be below, it is expected with a smaller panel, 6.53 inches, dimensions of 161.96 x 77.25 x 9.20 mm. It would also come hand in hand with a Dimensity 800U from MediaTek and with three cameras on the back. It would have a little more battery, with 4,900mAh, although the fast charge drops to 22.5W.

The design of this renewed Redmi Note 9 5G has also been leaked, showing a rear similar to what we have seen in the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, and with a small hole in screen to achieve a better frontal use.

Via | Gizmochina