Two new tabs arrive on the Instagram home screen

Starting today there are two new tabs on the home screen of Instagram: Reels and Store.

The company says that Reels, the short video format it cloned from TikTok, has never been more relevant …

On Instagram, our focus has always been on young people and creators because they are pioneers. Change is happening rapidly right now, including the way both groups use Instagram and engage with the world. This year, with the pandemic and much of the world sheltering in its place, we have seen an explosion of short and entertaining videos on Instagram. […]

They also added:

We first released Reels a few months ago, and we’ve already seen amazing reels from creators, like roller skating with @esty, comedy of @cameronjhenderson, motivation of @paperboytheprince and dance team wheelchair choreography @rolletes_la. Now, we’re rolling out the Reels tab to be a kind of stage, a place where people can share their creativity with the world and have a chance to get ahead and find an audience.

The crisis of coronavirus it has raised the profile of app-based shopping.