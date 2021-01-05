Two out of three are of the opinion that the Irish language should be used to attract tourists – a national poll

- Advertisement -

More than two thirds in the state believe that the Irish language should be used to attract tourists.

According to a national poll, the majority of the population believe that people from other countries are ‘more welcoming of the Irish language’ and that cultural tourism should be used to bring money into the Gaeltacht.

According to the national survey conducted by Kantar Millward Browne for Conradh na Gaeilge, 67% of the public said that the Irish language is a unique resource that can have a positive impact on the development of tourism on this island.

The people of Northern Ireland also expressed strong support for the use of Irish as a tourism resource with 55% believing that the language could have a positive impact on tourism throughout Ireland.

At a focus group conducted as part of the research, Scotland was cited as a good example of the efforts made to use a native language to boost tourism.

It has been reported in Scotland that the number of people interested in Scottish Gaelic culture has increased due to television programs in which the Gaelic language was heard and important locations in Irish history.

As part of the same poll, almost half of the population in the south said that they would be more willing to buy goods if the Irish language appeared on the packaging.

45% of people said they would buy a product with bilingual packaging, in Irish and English, over a product with English-only packaging.

The same support was not available in Northern Ireland. Only 19% then indicated that the Irish language would attract them on a package and 50% said that they would not choose a product with bilingual packaging over a product with English packaging.

These findings are part of the research series What’s the Story?, a series of surveys published by. since 2015.

The results of the national survey also showed that there is strong support for Irish-medium education among the community north and south..