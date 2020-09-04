Latest news

Two to be nominated by the Government for the vacancy for a European Commissioner

By Brian Adam
0
6
Two to be nominated by the Government for the vacancy for a European Commissioner
Two To Be Nominated By The Government For The Vacancy

Must Read

Android

The Pixel 5 will be significantly cheaper than the Pixel 4, according to the latest leak

Brian Adam - 0
If nothing fails, in the month of October we will attend the presentation of the next phones signed by Google. As...
Read more
Android

How to activate VoLTE and WiFi calls on OnePlus mobiles

Brian Adam - 0
Having better audio quality in calls is possible thanks to WiFi and VoLTE calls, two options that depend on the operator and...
Read more
Tech News

How powerful is the hardware of a pregnancy test? More than IBM’s first PC

Brian Adam - 0
Two Twitter users enjoyed opening two digital pregnancy tests from two different brands to try and figure out what was inside. Their analysis...
Read more
Game Reviews

The Last Campfire Review: Hello Games after No Man’s Sky

Brian Adam - 0
The Last Campfire is the new game from the English team Hello Games, mainly known for No Man's Sky: how is it doing? A few...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Margaret McGuinness and Andrew McDowell are the two being nominated by the Government

Two to be nominated by the Government for the vacancy for a European Commissioner

European Parliament Vice-President Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell, a director of the European Investment Bank, are the two being nominated by the Government for the vacancy for a European Commissioner.

The vacancy has existed since Phil Hogan resigned following the controversy over the Oireachtas Golf Club dinner in Clifden and the former commissioner’s visit to Ireland last month.

There has been talk for some time that the name of Foreign Minister Simon Coveney would be promoted.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called on the Government to nominate two men and a woman for the job.

Mairéad McGuinness is a Fine Gael MEP for the Midlands-North West constituency and was first elected to the European Parliament in 2002. She is First Vice-President of Parliament.

Andrew McDowell is a former Fine Gael councilor.

The European Commission ‘s executive has indicated that the task assigned to the Commissioner will depend on the merits of the two nominees. There is great doubt that it will once again be the business of trade.

Related Articles

Latest news

“Due to the small number of hotels a new rule has been introduced”

Brian Adam - 0
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that pubs and restaurants no longer have to keep track of what each individual customer eats. However, Leo Varadkar said, they...
Read more
Latest news

“No need for temperature tests on school children”

Brian Adam - 0
The Health Information and Quality Authority said international evidence shows that children in schools do not need health tests as part of policies to...
Read more
Latest news

McGuinness, McDowell nominated for the big job in Brussels

Brian Adam - 0
The Government has nominated two people to succeed Phil Hogan as European Commissioner. These are the Vice-President of the European Parliament, Margaret McGuinness, and the...
Read more
Latest news

Researchers analyze the embryo of the largest creature that ever lived on Earth

Brian Adam - 0
A new study examines the first almost intact embryonic skull of a dinosaur. Not just any creature, but most likely that of a titanosaur,...
Read more
Latest news

Huawei focuses on Europe and Italy: a new flagship store in the Bel Paese is coming

Brian Adam - 0
During the short keynote held today at the IFA in Berlin, Huawei wanted to renew its commitment in Europe, announcing important investments in the...
Read more
Latest news

Doubts cast on legitimacy of new rule

Brian Adam - 0
The Human Rights Council has indicated that some aspects of the new rule on pubs and restaurants appear to be illegal. The provisional rule introduced...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©