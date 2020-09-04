Two to be nominated by the Government for the vacancy for a European Commissioner

Margaret McGuinness and Andrew McDowell are the two being nominated by the Government

European Parliament Vice-President Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell, a director of the European Investment Bank, are the two being nominated by the Government for the vacancy for a European Commissioner.

The vacancy has existed since Phil Hogan resigned following the controversy over the Oireachtas Golf Club dinner in Clifden and the former commissioner’s visit to Ireland last month.

There has been talk for some time that the name of Foreign Minister Simon Coveney would be promoted.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called on the Government to nominate two men and a woman for the job.

Mairéad McGuinness is a Fine Gael MEP for the Midlands-North West constituency and was first elected to the European Parliament in 2002. She is First Vice-President of Parliament.

Andrew McDowell is a former Fine Gael councilor.

The European Commission ‘s executive has indicated that the task assigned to the Commissioner will depend on the merits of the two nominees. There is great doubt that it will once again be the business of trade.