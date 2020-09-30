We have all suffered from them on occasion: they suddenly put us in a group, without eating or drinking it, in which they do not stop writing, sending photos, videos, memes, clippings from social networks, jokes, videos of reputed virologists from some University Spanish, and messages with chains for us to share. A bustle of communications that only takes us away from what is truly interesting that we have in our day to day.

However, neither can we leave because we give the feeling that we make them ugly, that we are despising the invitation, so we hold on as much as we can seeing how the balloons with notifications are growing: 35, 124, 289 … can you end something like that forever? The good news is that yes, in an (almost) permanent way, using two of the functions that WhatsApp brings as standard for extreme cases with this one.

Take the chat out of your sight

As we do not want to raise suspicions and we march for the brave, We are going to opt for another simpler method that allows us to be away from it for a while. That is why the first thing we are going to do is mute the chat, something that we are sure you have already done with other conversations and that permanently disables notifications, so you can only check for new messages in the event that enter the app itself. To do this, you must tap on the name of the group, find the “Silenced” function and choose “1 Year”.

But that alone is not enough, because our satiety has come so far that just stopping receiving notifications is not worth it, so we go one step further and proceed to eliminate its presence from the chat history. This can be done with another function that we have available with WhatsApp, which is the file of that conversation. This function is perfect because it removes any chat activity from our view, either because it has no activity, because it belongs to a blocked contact or, as in this case, because we don’t want to be disturbed any more.

To do this, you must return to the view in which the latest chats appear and slide the one we want to archive to the left. We will discover the control that handles this function and click on it. It is done. The only drawback of this method is that after that year of silence the notifications will return to the WhatsApp app, although at that moment, if you repeat the first of the actions, you will not be disturbed again until September 2022, when the iPhone 12s (or 13) are already in stores.