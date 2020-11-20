‘Two weeks left to get back on track’ – warning from NPHET by 1 December

The National Public Health Emergency Team says the number of people meeting socially is why numbers haven’t been falling for a week

The Chief Medical Officer has asked people not to meet with so many others every day with only two weeks left before a decision is made to relax the strict locking restrictions.

Dr Tony Holohan said progress in curbing the disease had stalled for a week.

“We now have two weeks to get back on track. People should suppress this disease by avoiding companionship and reducing the number of people you meet socially every day.

“Do your work from home, stay at home and follow the public health advice so that we can push the R number, or the spread rate, down by 0.5 per cent in December.”

The reproductive rate of the disease is currently between 0.7 and 0.9.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Epidemiological Modeling Advisory Group, said it was clear that people were socializing too much with others and that this was due to the lack of progress for weeks.

“The number of cases fell between 5% – 7% per day for 3 weeks and the reproductive number (R) was down to 0.6. There is currently no reduction in the number of cases and as a result the R number is estimated to be between 0.7- 0.9.

“It is clear from the data that there is a slight increase in the number of contacts, the number of people with whom people meet socially and this is due to the increase in the R number, or the spread rate of the disease. If we made a small extra effort not to meet the same number of people, it would go a long way to reducing the number of cases of the disease before the first day of December, ”said Dr Philip Nolan.

Nearly 4% of people tested for the disease test positive. It was over 7% at the end of last month and 3.5% last week.

117 fortnightly rate of spread of the disease, drop from 120.

It has the lowest fortnightly rate of the disease in Europe, apart from two other countries, Iceland and Finland.

The fortnightly rate of the disease in the state fell by 48% according to the latest figures, the highest in Europe.

429 new cases of the Covid-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health last night. Four more have died from the disease and 76 people have died from the disease so far in November.

44 of today ‘s 429 new cases involved Cork, 26 in Donegal, 20 in Meath.

There were eight cases in Mayo, seven cases in Waterford and fewer than five cases in Galway and Kerry.

173 new cases confirmed in Dublin.

NPHET says the figures over the past week have been “disappointing” and “worrying”.

“It’s not that the number of cases is rising but the number of cases is not decreasing,” says Dr. Philip Nolan.

However, the fortnightly rate of the disease in the state now stands at 117 cases per 100,000 people.

Donegal still has the highest rate in the country but has fallen from 296 yesterday to 265 today. The rate in Waterford is now at 155 and the rate at 127 is in county Meath.

The rate in Mayo has fallen to 104, 87 in Kerry, 81 in Cork and 71 in Galway.

There are 290 people affected by the coronary virus in hospitals and 33 of them are in an intensive care unit.

The Northern Department of Health announced earlier this afternoon that 12 more people who had contracted the coronary virus had died. Ten of them have died in the last day.

487 new cases of the disease were confirmed in the North today.

There are 456 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 41 in intensive care units.

100% of the beds there were full today and an outbreak of the disease has been confirmed in 166 care centers in the North.

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann has said the easing of the restrictions this month may have to be postponed. He said there was a danger that further restrictions would have to be put in place so that there would not be too much pressure on the hospitals.

There will be a number of businesses reopening in the north, cafes and hairdressers for example. Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to reopen next Friday.

World Health Organization regional head Hans Kluge said today that one person dies of the crown virus in Europe every second.

The WHO chief in Europe said more than 15.7 million cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in the 53 countries in the region and 355,000 people had died from the disease in those countries since the start of the pandemic.

4 million of the cases related to this month alone.

There were signs, says Kluge, that health systems are under pressure and over 95% of French intensive care beds are full in the last decade, for example.

However, Kluge said that the new restrictions introduced by countries across Europe have been successful for some time. The number of new cases has dropped by 200,000 in the past week. He added that the new vaccines were “fantastic” in the “war on the virus”.

Hans Kluge argued that 95% of people wore masks would no longer require intensive locking periods.

“Periods of intensive locking can be avoided, I support the view that intensive locking is the last resort. If 95% used a mask, there would be no periods of intense locking, ”Hans Kluge.