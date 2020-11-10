Two weeks with Oppo Watch: the review of the new smartwatch with WearOS

The wearable market, which contains both smartband and smartwatch inside, is one of the most dynamic and requested of the moment. In fact, it is not surprising to see a great manufacturer like Oppo launch without fear into the sector, with its first product of its kind, the Oppo Watch. The Asian house has made clear choices for its debut in the world of smartwatches: Google’s Wear OS operating system, no compromise in terms of performance (perhaps sacrificing a bit of autonomy), a refined and “proprietary” design, if we want to say so, with straps that can boast a hook specially designed by Oppo, not compatible with other traditional straps.

The premises therefore speak to us of a device perhaps not suitable for everyone, which aims at a very specific audience – that is one that aims to replicate the Apple Watch experience in the Android world, but let’s proceed in order.

Oppo Watch out of the box

The first element we are dealing with, buying a new Oppo Watch, it is certainly the box. The manufacturer has worked really well to give his audience an excellent level of experience, with a package that immediately shows the watch in the foreground and hides a presentation manual on a “lower level”, a spare loop for the strap (in case the original should break or get lost) and the “cradle” for charging with USB-A plug, which hooks onto the back of the watch magnetically.

We do not find any power supply, but we have to get used to this, we have the impression that it will be there new 2021 fashion in the smartphone and accessories sector. Once in your hands, the watch returns excellent sensations, with well-made materials for both the case and the strap, made of a fairly soft silicone that we found both Pros and Cons to. Among the Pros we have the “closing to the outside“, when you close it then the the final part of the strap remains external, you don’t have to fold it inwards like for example with Apple’s silicone straps, which is not exactly pleasant; among the Cons, the same closing mechanism can be a bit “strange”, the first few times you will have a hard time fastening the watch, always hold the case very tightly to prevent the device from slipping out of your hands while you try to fasten it.

Once fixed, however, it is a fairly comfortable strap to wear, the locking mechanism in the house is also really strong and resistant, albeit proprietary as we told you above – so if in the future you want a replacement strap you will have to buy from Oppo, or find a compatible third-party brand.

The design of the case has also been promoted for us, clean and with only two control buttons, with a really great and elegant double-curved display, suitable for both men and women. In this regard, we point out that the cash desk is available in two different sizes and colors, so as to truly adapt to every wrist and style.

The new Oppo Watch in action

Once turned on, the new Oppo Watch proves to have a really great display for the category, a 1.91 “AMOLED that also allows you to use the Always-on Display for the time and some key info, this however depends on the dial you are going to choose. The touch is reactive enough and the use of the smartwatch is really optimal throughout the day, moreover the package offered by Oppo is really complete: we can pay in stores thanks to the NFC chip, manage the calendar, find our smartphone, monitor our heart rate 24/7, view and respond to notifications, stream music and much more – also thanks to Wear OS from Google.

A system that to be honest is complete but perhaps not yet fully mature, in fact we have some annoying lack in the sports field (which we will talk about shortly) and the management of the interface still deserves some tweaking in our opinion, but here we enter the sphere of personal tastes.

Instead, what is quite objective is the management of sports and training by the Oppo Watch and Wear OS. The wearable Chinese is really an excellent solution in the “pure” smartwatch field, with the management of productivity and free time flowing without any problem. If, on the other hand, we intend to do a lot of sports, both the proprietary apps of Oppo and Wear OS show a bit of the side. There are five sports that we can monitor with Oppo applications, Fitness Running, Fat Burning Run, Outdoor Walking, Outdoor Cycling is I swim (the watch can be submerged in water up to 40 meters). Unfortunately there is nothing else, not even a general cardio workout or a dance session. Different speech for Google Fit, which provides us with dozens of different sports, as long as we use a really simplified user interface that doesn’t give us who knows how much satisfaction.

Good the first?

Although this is an excellent starting experiment, to test the ground in the smartwatch field, with the next generations Oppo will have to work above all on the sensors installed on board. Furthermore, the parameters kept an eye on by the watch are not very many pay close attention to your heart rate and calorie burn counter.

If from the point of view of the detection of steps and distance we have nothing to complain about, also thanks to the presence of the integrated GPS, the pulse detector is not always accurate, it depends a lot on how you wear the watch. If with some competing smartwatches wearing the watch right on the wrist can lead to a missed beat detection, with Oppo Watch we still have a calculation but completely wrong – it is therefore easy to find yourself at 130 beats per minute when in reality we have 80- 90. It will therefore be It is essential to wear the watch well during training, placing the case at least a couple of fingers higher than the actual wrist.

The fitness applications then do not distinguish between calories burned in an active and passive way, so after a quiet walk of only one kilometer you could look with satisfaction at the 100 kcal burned on the screen, in reality that session led us to burn just 30/35 active kcal, so you have to be very careful if you follow diets based on certain daily calories. The watch, if used incorrectly, can mislead us and make us believe we have burned more calories than we actually consumed.

Both Oppo and Google absolutely need to improve and polish these aspects if they want to turn their watches into real wrist trainers. For now, for a fairly amateur use of physical activity, everything is fine, indeed we really enjoyed the 5 Minutes app, which provides us with simple exercises to be done in just 5 minutes, between one commitment and another, a habit that in the long run could really do us good.

A one day long charge

Another aspect to work on in the near future is the battery. As said at the beginning, don’t expect the Oppo Watch to last 20 or 30 days, it’s not that type of device. We’re more on the side of Apple Watch, with refills needed almost every day. The good news is that Oppo has implemented a really satisfying VOOC Flash charging system, which in 15 minutes recovers up to 46% of total energy. We then have two energy saving modes available, possible thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 and Apollo3 Wireless SoC from Ambiq: up to 36 hours of use in Smart Mode, up to 21 days in Energy Saving Mode, even if functions are naturally reduced to the bone.

Instead, using the watch without too many scruples, to its maximum potential (therefore with Allways-on display and activation of the screen with the movement of the wrist) and training for an hour a day, you arrive at dinner time with 30/35% of remaining charge. It can be there, but if we usually stay up late or we love to monitor sleep with the watch (which is possible with the dedicated app) it is necessary to give a charge of energy before going to bed or going out.

As we have seen on this front no problem, 20 minutes on the charging cradle and we are ready to go. Maybe paired with the excellent Oppo Reno4 Pro, released together with the watch.