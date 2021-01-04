TWRP is updated: now supports more Android 10 phones and adds performance improvements

- Advertisement -

If you like to explore the installation of ROMS, surely a tool like TWRP (TeamWin Recovery Project) sounds familiar to you. It is the base that allows you to “play” with the Recovery Mode that Android phones have and that allows, from recover the mobile in case there is a problem, to install specific ROMS for each model.

The developer community is the one that benefits from this tool that now is updated to version 3.50. An update that on the one hand adds support to make it functional on more phones (up to 16 new devices) and in addition to having improved support for Android 10 and improvements and corrections for models that still use Android 9.

Ready for Android 10

But starting with the devices that are now supported, TWRP in version 3.5.0 adds support to be used in 16 more devicesincluding the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL or the Galaxy Note 10 range with Exynos.

Xiaomi Mi 8 EE

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G (Exynos)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (Exynos)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G (Exynos)

Samsung Galaxy J4

Samsung Galaxy M30s

ASUS ROG Phone 3

ASUS ZenFone 7/7 Pro

Motorola Moto E 2020

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite WiFi

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 XL

With this version of TWRP, Support for models with Android 10 is extended. In this way, the tool has two branches (the two versions of the operating system) waiting for its use in models that have Android 11, a possibility that they are already working on.

The models based on Android 9 count, yes, with more support and access to more features, while those running Android 10 are more limited. You can download TWRP from the Google Play Store or from the official TWRP website.

Although in this link, you have access to all the changes, a quick summary allows us to see the news they introduce, almost all of them focused on improving the general operation of the tool and especially for models with Android 9. In the case of Android 10, in this other link on GitHub, the related improvements appear:

Fix Android-5.1 Tree Building – CaptainThrowback

New QTI Haptics Support – AndroiableDroid

New TSPDriver Haptics Support – LameMonster82

Selinux Restore Issues – AndroiableDroid

OEM Build Fixes – Fighter19

More support for file extensions in the Gui file selector – Mauronofrio

FBE Fixes – CaptainThrowback

Decryption Ozip – Mauronofrio

Don’t use persist for recovery logs – bigbiff

Delay touch start if necessary – bigbiff

Spanish Translation Updates – R0rt1z2

Fix Cache Clearing on Slot A Devices Only – AndroiableDroid

Excluding the dumpsys directory from backups – DarthJabba9

German translation updates – 4ndyZ

Hardware rotation during runtime (does not affect touchpad) – webgeek1234

API 24 fixes – AndroiableDroid

Vold_decrypt error when unmounting – CaptainThrowback

Multiuser: warns when users are not decrypted – noahajac

FDE Encryption Fixes – CaptainThrowback

Crypto status fixes – nebrassy

Chinese translation updates – Whyle

Theme updates to coincide with the release of Android-10: CaptainThrowback

Move TWRP application installation to Advanced page – Dees_Troy

Russian translation update – f2065

TWRP is a Custom Recovery, not to be confused with the official Recovery Mode that each brand introduces in the phones it launches. And while this, the second, is more limited in the functions, the so-called Custom Recovery (created by third parties), they come to be hormonal revoverys (there are more alternatives) that offer a modified recovery mode and with many additional functions.

Official TWRP App Developer: Team Win LLC

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Tools

Via | 9to5Google