Type 2 diabetes can go into remission with testosterone therapy, here’s the study

An 11-year study in Germany showed that the Testosterone-based therapy can lead to the remission of type 2 diabetes mellitus. This result, published in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, was obtained in one third of the participants, while 83% reached the ideal levels of glycated hemoglobin.

Professor of the Department of Medicine of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences Paresh Dandona, co-author of the study, said after the study that “The onset of this syndrome is common and with adequate testosterone replacement the insulin resistance to obesity and diabetes can be reversible”

Testosterone deficiency, also called hypogonadism, contributes significantly to reducing the insulin response to glucose, also causing greater insulin resistance and the onset of type 2 diabetes. Precisely for this reason, the researchers decided to conduct this study, adding testosterone-based treatment to those suffering from male hypogonadism and type diabetes. 2.

The test has been conducted on 356 men over 11 years, measuring and keeping up to date data on height, weight, blood pressure, glycated hemoglobin levels (i.e. the average amount of glucose in the blood over a period of 6-12 weeks), fasting blood glucose, heart rate, insulin and more yet.

The final results showed that men treated with testosterone showed “progressive, significant and prolonged reductions in their body weight, fasting glucose, glycated hemoglobin and fasting insulin during treatment”. Still, in the group that tried testosterone therapy they were registered less heart attacks, strokes and complications with diabetes.

In short, very positive data that give good hopes for the long-term treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. As the researchers concluded: “The clinical significance of these findings is reinforced by the fact that one third of men with type 2 diabetes have hypogonadism. By treating the latter it can lead to the remission of diabetes itself. “

Other studies and tests have analyzed new technologies and treatments for diabetes, such as a smart patch that can constantly monitor blood sugar levels and inject insulin if and when needed. Or smart contact lenses that can monitor glucose levels.