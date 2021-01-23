Type Studio, change the aspect ratio of your videos easily

- Advertisement -

We live in an age where we are all more or less familiar with many concepts related to audiovisual material. However, one of the concepts that could cause problems for users the most is the aspect ratio. This refers to the ratio of height and width of the video and is closely related to its publication on social networks. Therefore, we will present an alternative that will allow you to change the aspect ratio of your videos.

Its name is Type Studio and it is an online service where no matter the social network for which you recorded a video, you can change its aspect ratio.

A free and easy way to change the aspect ratio

The difficulties of the aspect ratio is that it is very difficult to change. When we shoot a video for the Instagram feed and then take it to the Twitter Fleets, it is bound to get warped or not look quite right. Although there are applications that promise perfect results, the truth is that they really create a base background where they position the video we record. That is, there is no specific change in the video that we upload.

Faced with these complications, Type Studio appears as an alternative that offers the results we are looking for. That is, upload a video and obtain the same material as if we had recorded it and without the editing being too noticeable. It should be noted that this service has a free plan available where we can upload up to 20 minutes of video per month.

Changing the aspect ratio of your videos is as simple as uploading it to the platform and selecting the new one.

But additionally, the service offers the possibility of dividing your videos into several pieces, ideal for making previews of webshows. From the same interface, you can also add subtitles and apply cuts to your video from the transcription generated by the tool.

Type Studio is an excellent alternative to change the aspect ratio without too many complications and also spice up your videos with subtitles. If you have any video that you do not want to re-record for a platform, you can change its aspect ratio, following this link.

