Uber saves its model, not its value in the California referendum

Uber’s job triumph is only so to a point. Californians approved in a referendum Tuesday to exempt VTCs from treating drivers as employees, but requires them to pay some health benefits. Uber avoids significant costs, but this costly political fight underscores how much the environment has changed for the sector.

The most expensive statewide voting campaign in California history reflects the stakes. Uber, Lyft, DoorDash (food delivery) and other similar firms have spent 200 million dollars, for the 20 million of the opposition union groups. The business push paid off, with 58% of voters backing his initiative.

The measure falls short of forcing Uber to offer regular benefits, such as sick leave. And it won’t have to spend the $ 500 million a year that Wedbush Securities estimated would have cost a total change in the status of its workers. But for these it is a start. For example, drivers who work at least 25 hours a week will receive health benefits equal to 82% of the average health insurance premium each month. And the companies will pay for accident insurance that will cover up to a million dollars.

So the victory of Uber and others is relative. The lockdowns have affected the use of VTC. Uber’s food delivery service has helped close the gap, but Lyft hasn’t been so lucky. Both continue to make big losses: Uber’s market value of 63 billion is a far cry from the 100 billion it boasted before its 2019 IPO. Although its shares have been doing well since the beginning of the year, with a rise of a fifth, Lyft’s 40% drop suggests that all is not well.

As the US state with the largest economy and population, California policies often have a national effect. Uber’s success could help her in similar struggles in New York, Congress and elsewhere. But even if you get similar results, the relativity of the triumph indicates that you could have reached the end of the journey.