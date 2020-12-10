Uber’s ambition shrinks faster than its losses

The future of Uber Technologies seems increasingly pedestrian. When it went public in 2019, its ambition encompassed autonomous vehicles, bike sharing, food delivery, freight and other sectors. Now it is selling its autonomous driving unit for a stake in specialized startup Aurora, a sign that it is lowering its goals.

The complex agreement involves the sale of Uber Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) and that the company led by Dara Khosrowshahi also goal 400 million dollars in cash. In exchange, he will keep 26% of Aurora. It’s a disappointing deal, as it values ​​ATG at 4 billion, 7.25 billion less than in 2019, when Toyota and SoftBank injected cash into the unit.

True, it will reduce Uber’s losses. Adjusted ebitda for “ATG and other technology programs” totaled close to negative 300 million in the first three quarters. Presumably most of it is due to autonomous driving and Elevate, the company’s flying taxi service, which is also in the process of being sold, according to an Axios report this month.

Uber also takes the headache out of the legal and reputational issues of autonomous cars (one of their own killed a person in 2018). Also, there is a lot of competition. Since tech markets are often a winner-takes-all game, it makes sense to swap a big bet for a smaller one if the odds of success are higher. And Uber could always dream big again. When he sold his bicycle business to rival Lime, he retained capital and acquired an option to purchase the company beginning in 2022.

Now you can focus on stopping the losses, of around $ 1 billion a quarter. That will help, but it is not yet clear that passenger transport and food delivery will be profitable without autonomous vehicles given continued competition. That makes Uber’s market cap of $ 95 billion seem even more frothy.

>