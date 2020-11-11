Údarás na Gaeltachta leader ‘guarantees’ ‘serious’ report to be tackled

The Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta spoke in the Houses of the Oireachtas today about a report which claims that companies in the Gaeltacht will be hit harder by Brexit than companies outside it.

The Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta gave a “guarantee” in the Houses of the Oireachtas this afternoon that the great lack of interest shown by Gaeltacht bodies in the organisation’s Brexit schemes will be addressed.

The head of the Authority, Micheál Ó hÉanaigh, was responding to a question about a report published last week which showed that 82% of the organisation’s client companies had not applied for any Brexit support scheme. According to the report, 53% of companies were unaware that such schemes were even available.

Speaking at a meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht, Ó hÉanaigh said that it would be ensured that there would be no body in the Gaeltacht that would not be aware of the Brexit schemes and that “significant progress” would be made by the next time the organization before the committee.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly said the figures in the report were “damning”.

An The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media assessed the impact of Brexit and the pandemic on Údarás na Gaeltachta and its client companies as part of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform’s expenditure review.

The report stated that companies in the Gaeltacht could be hit harder by Brexit than companies outside it.

Údarás na Gaeltachta’s client companies employ over 8,000 people but, according to Údarás’ own analysis, Gaeltacht companies could lose up to 1,000 jobs as a result of hard Brexit. The Covid-19 pandemic now puts them under further pressure.

85% of the Authority’s client companies employ fewer than ten people and these small companies may be at greater risk from the economic impact of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Micheál Ó hÉanaigh said that Údarás na Gaeltachta welcomed the report and that the organization supported its compilation. They were happy that the news was about the difficulties facing Gaeltacht companies

It was a “very serious” story but it was not a “northwest” story for the Authority, said the Chief Executive.

It was already in action to meet the challenges outlined in the report, he said.

He also said that the Gaeltacht companies “survive” on the small companies mentioned in the report and that it would be a “disaster” if any of them were to close.