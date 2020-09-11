Údarás na Gaeltachta received € 1.1 million for eight buildings and four plots of land

New information is available on the sale of Údarás na Gaeltachta property in Connemara over the last 10 years

Údarás na Gaeltachta has received a total of € 1.1 million from the sale of eight of its buildings and four plots of land in the Galway Gaeltacht over the last ten years.

The enterprise and language planning organization in Galway has sold three houses, five business units and four plots of land in ten years.

Authority land was sold in Little Lough in Inverin, Rossaveel, Spiddal and An Fhairche. Two of the houses sold were in An Cheathrú Rua and the other was in Baile an tSléibhe, Ros an Mhíl.

Two business units were sold in An Cheathrú Rua and one in Cill Chiaráin. Two business units were sold in factories on Inis Mór.

The information about the sale of Údarás property came to light in a response given by Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers to a Dáil question from Sinn Féin TD in West Galway, Mairéad Farrell.

The Minister of State said he could not provide any further information on the buildings and land sold as such details will be commercially vulnerable.