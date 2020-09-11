Latest news

Údarás na Gaeltachta received € 1.1 million for eight buildings and four plots of land

By Brian Adam
0
14
Údarás na Gaeltachta received € 1.1 million for eight buildings and four plots of land
Údarás Na Gaeltachta Received € 1.1 Million For Eight Buildings

Must Read

Reviews

SpaceX plans the flight of the Starship prototype this weekend

Brian Adam - 0
SpaceX is planning a new test of its Starship prototype, after the first test which was successful about a month ago. The launch is...
Read more
Android

Honor 30i: the most modest version, 4G, with Kirin 710 and with triple camera

Brian Adam - 0
Honor 30 models are not lacking: there is the Honor 30, the Honor 30s, the Honor 30 Lite, the Honor 30 Pro...
Read more
Community

In Australia poison is used to kill these creatures, but they are evolving

Brian Adam - 0
According to new research, Australian dingoes are getting bigger. This change, in fact, is only happening in places where wild dog populations are controlled...
Read more
Android

ASUS, technical details leaked online on 4 cheap smartphones

Brian Adam - 0
While ASUS thinks about promoting the new top of the range ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro, which we showed in detail a few...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

New information is available on the sale of Údarás na Gaeltachta property in Connemara over the last 10 years

Údarás na Gaeltachta received € 1.1 million for eight buildings and four plots of land

Údarás na Gaeltachta has received a total of € 1.1 million from the sale of eight of its buildings and four plots of land in the Galway Gaeltacht over the last ten years.

The enterprise and language planning organization in Galway has sold three houses, five business units and four plots of land in ten years.

Authority land was sold in Little Lough in Inverin, Rossaveel, Spiddal and An Fhairche. Two of the houses sold were in An Cheathrú Rua and the other was in Baile an tSléibhe, Ros an Mhíl.

Two business units were sold in An Cheathrú Rua and one in Cill Chiaráin. Two business units were sold in factories on Inis Mór.

The information about the sale of Údarás property came to light in a response given by Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers to a Dáil question from Sinn Féin TD in West Galway, Mairéad Farrell.

The Minister of State said he could not provide any further information on the buildings and land sold as such details will be commercially vulnerable.

Related Articles

Aircrafts

Boeing 747s still receive critical updates via floppy disks

Brian Adam - 0
He Boeing 747-400 aircraft, first introduced in 1988, continues to receive critical software updates via floppy disks 3.5 inch. The Registry reports that “Pen...
Read more
Car Tech

The Tesla Model 3 Hatchback could arrive as the cheapest EV

Brian Adam - 0
He Tesla Model 3 became perhaps the launch of vehicles most hyped in history modern. It promised a long range, loads of technology, and...
Read more
Latest news

A ‘stronger’ language bill before the end of the year promised by the Minister for the Gaeltacht

Brian Adam - 0
Catherine Martin is 'looking forward' to her first official visit to the Gaeltacht soon ...
Read more
Latest news

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht to undertake his first Irish language interview since his appointment

Brian Adam - 0
Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers is on his first official visit to the Gaeltacht today ...
Read more
Latest news

‘Insult’ – answers in English from a government minister to Dáil questions in Irish

Brian Adam - 0
Sinn Féin's Irish language spokesperson Aengus Ó Snodaigh is to complain to the Ceann Comhairle na Dáil today about the news that he has...
Read more
Corona Virus

Astra’s hiatus takes a toll on hope for a quick vaccine

Brian Adam - 0
The reverse of the AstraZeneca vaccine could be the first of many. The $ 144 billion drug maker has stepped on the...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©