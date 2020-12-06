Latest news

Údarás na Gaeltachta receives new logo after 25 years

By Brian Adam
0
4
Brian Adam
As part of the organisation’s 40th anniversary, it was decided to acquire a new logo ‘which would recognize the identity of the Gaeltacht and the role of Údarás in it’

Údarás na Gaeltachta has received a new logo and the one they have had for almost 25 years in the trash.

This is the third logo of the Gaeltacht organization which has been in existence for forty years this year.

As part of the organisation’s 40th anniversary, it was proposed to have a logo “which would recognize the identity of the Gaeltacht and the role of the Authority in it” for the past two decades.

They wanted a badge that would emphasize “innovation, leadership and the central role of Údarás in everything that happens in the Gaeltacht”.

A spokesperson from Údarás said that the design of the new logo was “based on the concept that the Gaeltacht is a unique place and that Údarás na Gaeltachta is embedded in all aspects of that Gaeltacht life”.

He said the logo had a “strong, clean and clear shape” resembling a “digital marker on a map” which “connects” the Authority “closely with the area it serves”.

He claimed that the weaving or spinning on the lines at the bottom of the marker indicates that “the organization is intertwined in all things Gaeltacht” and that the logo also gives a “nod” to some of the traditional sectors of the Gaeltacht. Gaeltacht like weaving.

The old logo

Údarás na Gaeltachta was unwilling to say what the cost of the new logo was or what company was hired to design it.

“We employed a graphic design company with extensive knowledge of the organisation’s work and experience and expertise in branding.

“It is not appropriate at this stage to specify the name of the company or the cost incurred due to commercial vulnerabilities. However, it is possible to confirm that the design work was carried out at a low and very reasonable cost, ”said a spokesperson from Údarás na Gaeltachta.

To date, Údarás na Gaeltachta has had two logos, one which originated from the branding of Gaeltarra Éireann which existed when the organization was established in 1980. A new brand was developed for the organization in 1996.

The Authority’s new logo will be implemented gradually, it said. It will be seen in the digital realm first, for example on the organization ‘s new website.

