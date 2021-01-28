“Údarás na Gaeltachta’s Understanding of Language Planning Officers”

- Advertisement -

Údarás na Gaeltachta chief executive Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh said that the Language Planning Officers in the Gaeltacht depend not only on the community in which they are located but also on co – operation from the State sector as well as the provision of services in Irish.

Without this co-operation, he said, it is extremely difficult to have Irish-speaking communities.

Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh was commenting on a statement from Language Planning Officers expressing dissatisfaction that amendments to the Language Bill aimed at ensuring that a full Irish language service was available from the State were disallowed.

In last Friday’s statement, the Language Planning Officers stated that they themselves are operating under the Gaeltacht Act 2012, but that that Act is doomed to complete failure if the State is unable to comply with its share.

When asked by RTÉ / TG4 News whether the statement shows that the language planners are frustrated, the chief executive acknowledged that there was “a huge challenge ahead for the groups.”

He highlighted some of the difficulties he felt:

“There is a certain amount that communities can do, they have a certain amount of control, but they depend on the co – operation of the State sector so that services are provided through Irish and that is a difficulty in many Gaeltacht areas over the years. .

If State services are not available through the medium of Irish, it is extremely difficult to have Irish speaking communities. That is an integral part of it, and those Language Planning Officers understand that, we all understand that and I think that that needs to be emphasized.

The Language Planning Officers and their committees are being made aware of these various needs, and we understand how serious they are about the responsibility and challenge given to them in preparing and implementing plans. We and everyone else need to work together on that. “

Údarás na Gaeiltachta also states that the formal reviews of the language plans will begin next summer.

In July last year, RTÉ / TG4 News asked Roinn na Gaeltachta who would carry out the review.

The Department said at the time that they were working on a methodology and the work was not yet complete.

However, six months later, a spokesman for all Language Planning Officers, John Prendergast from the West Kerry Language Planning Working Group, said they did not yet know who would carry out the review:

“The Language Planning Officers would very much welcome clarification on a review of the language planning process after three years.

It is not yet clear who will do it or what conditions they will put in place to do so. “

This week, the Authority said it has made very good progress:

“That is the responsibility of the Department. We are working with the Department … and we have made very good progress. The first of the reviews will start with Kintyre Stone. [i gCo Dhún na nGall] next summer.”