UK bans use of Huawei 5G equipment from September 2021

UK advances ban on the use of new Huawei smartphones on the 5G network as of September next year. This measure is part of the initiative that aims to eliminate the Chinese giant’s technology by 2027, in this region.

As is well known, Huawei was banned from the United States for attempting against national security. The US government has encouraged other countries to apply the same measures. They allege that the Chinese company uses its mobile devices to spy on them and violate the privacy of its users.

The announcement of the ban comes before “the telecommunications bill” is discussed on Tuesday. In this meeting, the main point to be discussed is security, in which it is intended to prohibit Huawei and other companies that violate national security from accessing the 5G network. In this regard, Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden expressed:

“Today I am setting a clear path for the complete removal of high-risk providers from our 5G networks. This will be done through new and unprecedented powers to identify and ban telecommunications equipment that pose a threat to our national security. “

But what will happen to the companies that have acquired Huawei 5G equipment?

In the announcement made in July, the UK government indicated that Huawei devices with 5G technology would circulate until December 31, 2020.

Despite this measure, some telecommunications companies acquired Huawei equipment with 5G technology with the intention of continuing to market them. Possibly trusting that this decision could change, but everything indicates that it is not.

Should these companies attempt to violate the measure, they will receive a fine equivalent to “up to ten per cent of turnover or £ 100,000 per day”, approximately $ 134,000, a fairly high sum.

UK government to invest “£ 250m” in new projects

The British government will invest 250 million pounds sterling (approximately 334 million dollars) in new projects that reduce the impact that this measure will bring. It also seeks to support smaller companies. Ericsson and Nokia stand out as one of the options to replace Huawei and its 5G equipment.

Similarly, the government has said that this fund will be used to create a National Telecommunications Laboratory. In addition, to develop new open radio technology in order to seek independence in this type of network.

This measure does not apply to old Huawei smartphones, that is, those with access to 4G networks. In this regard, the Chinese company has not given any statement, however, it is clear that it will have a negative impact on it.

