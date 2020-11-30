Tech News

UK bans use of Huawei 5G equipment from September 2021

By Brian Adam
0
14
1606750969 130 Huawei.jpg
1606750969 130 Huawei.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

SEO in Shopify. How to position your Shopify store on Google

Brian Adam - 0
With the constant change that new technologies and the new digital era have experienced, there are many strategies to achieve visibility on...
Read more
Android

Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy A31 update to One UI 2.5 with camera improvements, November security patch and more

Brian Adam - 0
It is time to talk about news about Samsung in reference to two of its most popular terminals such as the Samsung...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Samsung prepares the imminent launch of its own AirTags

Brian Adam - 0
It seems that Apple will not be the only one to follow in the footsteps of Amazon and its Tiles, which have been...
Read more
Android

How to share the location in real time on Telegram

Brian Adam - 0
A real time location says more than a thousand words, at least when it comes to meeting another person. Telegram allows...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

UK advances ban on the use of new Huawei smartphones on the 5G network as of September next year. This measure is part of the initiative that aims to eliminate the Chinese giant’s technology by 2027, in this region.

As is well known, Huawei was banned from the United States for attempting against national security. The US government has encouraged other countries to apply the same measures. They allege that the Chinese company uses its mobile devices to spy on them and violate the privacy of its users.

The announcement of the ban comes before “the telecommunications bill” is discussed on Tuesday. In this meeting, the main point to be discussed is security, in which it is intended to prohibit Huawei and other companies that violate national security from accessing the 5G network. In this regard, Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden expressed:

“Today I am setting a clear path for the complete removal of high-risk providers from our 5G networks. This will be done through new and unprecedented powers to identify and ban telecommunications equipment that pose a threat to our national security. “

But what will happen to the companies that have acquired Huawei 5G equipment?

In the announcement made in July, the UK government indicated that Huawei devices with 5G technology would circulate until December 31, 2020.

Despite this measure, some telecommunications companies acquired Huawei equipment with 5G technology with the intention of continuing to market them. Possibly trusting that this decision could change, but everything indicates that it is not.

Should these companies attempt to violate the measure, they will receive a fine equivalent to “up to ten per cent of turnover or £ 100,000 per day”, approximately $ 134,000, a fairly high sum.

UK government to invest “£ 250m” in new projects

The British government will invest 250 million pounds sterling (approximately 334 million dollars) in new projects that reduce the impact that this measure will bring. It also seeks to support smaller companies. Ericsson and Nokia stand out as one of the options to replace Huawei and its 5G equipment.

Similarly, the government has said that this fund will be used to create a National Telecommunications Laboratory. In addition, to develop new open radio technology in order to seek independence in this type of network.

This measure does not apply to old Huawei smartphones, that is, those with access to 4G networks. In this regard, the Chinese company has not given any statement, however, it is clear that it will have a negative impact on it.

.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

SEO in Shopify. How to position your Shopify store on Google

Brian Adam - 0
With the constant change that new technologies and the new digital era have experienced, there are many strategies to achieve visibility on...
Read more
Android

Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy A31 update to One UI 2.5 with camera improvements, November security patch and more

Brian Adam - 0
It is time to talk about news about Samsung in reference to two of its most popular terminals such as the Samsung...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Samsung prepares the imminent launch of its own AirTags

Brian Adam - 0
It seems that Apple will not be the only one to follow in the footsteps of Amazon and its Tiles, which have been...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©