UK case against Apple: money back for over-commissioned apps

According to professor Rachael Kent, who specializes in dealing between consumers and digital platforms, Apple is abusing its market power with the demands placed on software companies. “That, in turn, has negative consequences for British consumers.” According to the indictment, some 20 million British Apple customers have been disadvantaged by Apple.

Apple says the claim is unfounded. The company says it stands for consumers and has created a lot of value with the App Store, also for the British economy. Furthermore, 84 percent of app developers would not pay anything because their apps are free.

Apple recently lowered rates to 15 percent for app makers who have $ 1 million or less in sales per year in the App Store.