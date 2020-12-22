Uk Glimpses Next Dark Act Of Pandemic

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Britain is getting a worrying glimpse of where the pandemic could go from now on. A more contagious variant of Covid-19 that spreads across south-east England caused major European Union states, Canada and India to suspend air links with the UK, while France has halted road transport for 48 hours. . The next act has a local and a global component.

Despite the initial shock of Britain’s not-so-splendid isolation, the new strain could have some useful internal effects. The UK is now sparing itself a five-day period over Christmas that could have exacerbated an already dangerous viral spread. It also acts in practice as a stress test of how prepared the British really are for tangible shortages of goods.

Every day 5,000 trucks enter Britain from the mainland via the Pas de Calais / Dover. In winter, they transport almost all the fresh fruits and vegetables consumed in Britain. Retailer J Sainsbury yesterday predicted a shortage of items like lettuce, broccoli and cauliflower within days. If that happens, Prime Minister Boris Johnson could understand the logic of reaching a post-Brexit trade deal before the December 31 deadline.

However, there are two big problems. A tougher and longer shutdown in the UK will keep pressure on a national economy that is one of the hardest hit globally in 2020. The Interim Forecast of the Office of Budget Responsibility estimates that Britain will have an unemployment peak of 7 , 5%, a budget deficit of 4% by 2025 and a debt of 105% of GDP. His most negative prediction assumes 11%, 6% and 123% respectively.

Valuations from companies such as British Airways (IAG) and Easyjet are supported by expectations that things will gradually improve next year. Both fell about 10% this Monday, while the shopping center operator Hammerson lost 12%.

The other question is global. There is no strong evidence that the new viral variant can bypass the new Covid-19 vaccines, and intra-community border closures occurred in the early stages of the pandemic. But the speed of the closures this time betrays fears that Britain is not the only country with new variants: A new strain is causing a wave of cases in South Africa, for example.

While the UK’s FTSE 100 Index lost 2.5% on Monday, France’s CAC 40 is down 3.5%. The real risk of this crisis is that it is not the only one to put the 2021 growth assumptions in the red.

>