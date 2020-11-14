Uk Thickens Fog Around Foreign M&a Even More

Britain is aligning itself with the rich world’s march toward protectionism. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new procurement rules, released Wednesday, mimic the harsher peer regimes such as the United States, France and Germany. The powers are overwhelming and somewhat vague at the same time: an unappealing cocktail for foreign bankers, lawyers, and acquirers.

Johnson is completing work started in 2016 by his predecessor Theresa May, who tried to beef up what was seen as a lax selection process with national security by international standards.

Since then, ministers have patched up nearly 20-year-old government legislation in order to scrutinize high-tech deals and other sensitive transactions. Wednesday’s bill establishes an entirely new process in practice.

One big change is that Johnson will make it mandatory to notify the government of deals in sensitive sectors. Him and the secretary [ministro] Alok Sharma has not finalized the details yet, but the industries affected are likely to include energy, communications, defense and cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics and cryptography.

In addition to significant mergers and acquisitions, the rules will also cover intellectual property. Finally, ministers have the power to review agreements that have not been consulted up to five years later, although transactions prior to Wednesday’s announcement are exempt.

The result is that buyers of British companies and assets have much more work to do. The government believes that its new regime will generate between 1,000 and 1,830 notifications from potential buyers each year, according to the Regulatory Policy Committee, a government body.

Between 70 and 95 will require a full assessment on national security issues. It is crucial that the rule by which ministers can block transactions or impose conditions appears vague. While national security does not encompass “broader economic reasons,” the government declared, ultimately it is up to ministers to decide what it does include.

This will be frustrating for financial and legal advisers. But it just brings British standards in line with the rest of the world. The US Foreign Investment Committee is widely viewed by merger negotiators as a black box. Germany, Italy and Australia have recently strengthened their investment screening regimes, while France has always been averse to acquisitions. Johnson’s bill will increase the uncertainty of investing in Britain, but it is no worse than anywhere else.